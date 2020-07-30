COVID cases continue to rise in Cass County

Body

Virginia – The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed five new COVID cases in Cass County Thursday. The cases include two females in their 20s, a male and a female in their 40s and a male in his 60s. All are isolated at home.

The overall COVID-19 case count is now at 195 in Cass County. The total number recovered remains at 144, with 11 deaths. None are currently hospitalized.

Close contacts have been identified, contacted, and given instructions on quarantine.

The Cass County Health Department advises residents to stay home if they are sick, wear a mask whenever out in public and unable to socially distance, and wash hands frequently.