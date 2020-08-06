COVID cases in Cass jump by eight

Body

Virginia – The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County Thursday.

The cases include a male in his teens, a male in his 20s, a female in her 20s, a male in his 30s, a male in his 40s, a female in her 40s, a male in his 50s, and a female in her 70s. They have been instructed to isolate at home

The county’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 227. The total number recovered is 169 with 11 deaths. One person remains hospitalized.

“The continued rise in new cases puts ourselves, our families, and our neighbors at risk. It also endangers the livelihood of our small businesses, and could impact the reopening of our schools,” according to a statement from the Cass County Health Department. “Let’s all work together, and work to slow the spread of this virus. Wear your mask, wash your hand