COVID cases in Cass County continue to rise

Virginia – The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County over the weekend and two new cases Monday. The cases include one male in his 20s, a female in her 20s, a male in his 30s, two females in their 30s, two females in their 40s, a male in his 50s, and a male in his 70s. They have been notified and instructed to isolate at home.

Cass County’s overall COVID case count is now at 262. The total number recovered is 214, with 11 deaths. One person remains hospitalized.

The Cass County Health Department released the following statement, “Please help to slow the spread of this virus. Wear your mask, wash your hands, and stay home if you, or someone in your household, is sick.”