COVID-19 cases top 10,000 in Illinois after highest single-day surge

SPRINGFIELD – The number of novel coronavirus cases confirmed in Illinois surpassed 10,000 Saturday as the state reported 1,453 new cases and 33 more deaths.

The total number of casualties of the virus rose to 243, while confirmed cases grew to 10,357 as 53,581 have been tested – an increase of more than 5,100 from Friday. The number of confirmed cases is a single-day high for Illinois.

Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs Director Linda Chapa LaVia said an employee of the Prince Home for homeless veterans in Manteno has tested positive for COVID-19. The facility is a standalone building on the Manteno campus that provides housing and supportive services for homeless veterans. The employee is at home and recovering, she said.

Still, Chapa LaVia said, there are no known cases in any residents of any state veterans homes.

“The home is following recommendations from local health officials with implementation assistance from the Department of Public Health to continue protecting everyone there,” she said. “Our facilities are prepared for COVID-19. If cases do occur, we will work with the guidance from the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, our local health officials, to isolate, hospitalize residents as appropriate and protect other residents and our staff from transmittal.”