Cass sees 20-case COVID-19 spike

Virginia- The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County. The positive cases include a male in his 20s, four females in their 20s, two females in their 30s, one female in her 40s, one male in his 70s, one female in her 70s, three males in their 80s, two females in their 80s, one male in his 90s, and four females in their 90s.

All of the newly diagnosed patients are isolated at home or at a long term care facility. Close contacts have been identified, contacted, and given instructions on quarantine.

Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 100. The total number recovered is at 74. There is currently one person hospitalized.

The new cases include an outbreak at a Cass County long term care facility. All residents and staff of the facility were tested, with 10 staff and 11 residents testing positive. This outbreak includes cases from Cass, Morgan, and Menard counties.

Cass County Health Department is working with facility leaders and the Illinois Department of Public Health to minimize future spread of illness among staff and residents.