Cass reports 3 new COVID cases

Virginia- The Cass County Health Department reported three new cases of Covid-19 Friday. All new cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home; close contacts have also been notified and instructed to quarantine.

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 1833. The active case count is at 44. The total number recovered is 1757, with 32 deceased. One case remains hospitalized.

Cass County Health Department reminds residents to remain vigilant and reduce Covid-19 spread by maintaining social distance, wearing a mask when in public, washing hands frequently, and staying home if you or someone in your home feels sick. They urge residents to take all appropriate measures to stop the spread.