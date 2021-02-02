Cass Health Department offering vaccines to 1B group

Body

Virginia- The Cass County Health Department reported one new case of Covid-19 Tuesday. The new case has been notified and instructed to isolate at home; close contacts have also been notified and instructed to quarantine.

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 1842. The active case count is at 39. The total number recovered is 1771, with 32 deceased. One case remains hospitalized.

Cass County residents who are over the age of 65 and would like a Covid vaccine should call 217-452-3057 x 1343 to have their name added to the 1B list. The Cass County Health Department is currently vaccinating our 1B population with priority given to those 65 and older. The health department is requesting that those who are already on the 1B list remain patient. The number of vaccination appointments scheduled are based on the number of vaccines received from the state on a weekly basis.

Cass County Health Department reminds residents to remain vigilant and reduce Covid-19 spread by maintaining social distance, wearing a mask when in public, washing hands frequently, and staying home if you or someone in your home feels sick. The urge our residents to take all appropriate measures to stop the spread.