COVID-19

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Cass County has fallen below the 100 mark for the second consecutive week. A total of 64 new cases were reported in the last week, with only 15 of those cases being reported over the weekend. The county’s total positive case count now stands at 1,733, with an active case count of 77. The number of cases now reported as recovered is 1,626, while the…