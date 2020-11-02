Cass COVID count continues to rise

Body

Virginia-The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County. The Cass County Health Department (CCHD) was notified of two new positives over the weekend, with an additional three cases Monday. The new positives include a male in his 30s, a female in her 30s, a male in his 40s, a male in his 50s, and a female in her 80s. All new cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home; close contacts have also been notified and instructed to quarantine.

Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 482. The active case count is at 23, with 110 individuals on quarantine. The total number recovered is 448, with eleven deceased. One case still remains hospitalized.

Cass County Health Department reminds residents to remain vigilant and reduce COVID-19 spread by maintaining social distance, wearing a mask when in public, washing hands frequently, and staying home if you feel sick.