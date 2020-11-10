Cass COVID cases continue to climb

Body

Virginia- The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County Tuesday.

New cases include two females in their teens, two males in their 20s, three females in their 20s, one male in his 30s, three females in their 30s, two males in their 40s, four females in their 40s, one female in her 50s, one male in his 60s, five females in their 60s, two females in their 70s, one female in her 80s, one male in his 90s, and one female in her 90s.

All new cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home or in their long-term care facility. CCHD is in the process of notifying close contacts with instructions on quarantine. Three of the 29 new cases are linked to a long-term care facility outbreak. The remaining 26 cases are community spread.

Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 639. The active case count is at 153. The total number recovered is 473, with 13 deceased. There are two cases hospitalized.

Cass County Health Department reminds residents to remain vigilant and reduce COVID-19 spread by maintaining social distance, wearing a mask when in public, washing hands frequently, and staying home if feeling sick.