Cass COVID-19 cases rise to 27

Cass County has seen a rapid rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases with more than 20 new infections reported in the last seven days.

At last week’s print deadline, the county’s total number of confirmed cases stood at 6. On Tuesday, April 28, that number stood at 27, with 24 known cases in the Beardstown 62618 zip code according to information posted on the Illinois Department of Public Health website. While other Cass County communities may have confirmed COVID-19 cases, only those communities with five or more confirmed cases are identified by zip code.

The Star-Gazette has learned – through independent sources – the majority of the cases in Cass County and Beardstown in particular, do involve JBS employees.

“We saw somewhat of a spike in the numbers last weekend, but the numbers this week have been smaller,” said Teresa Armstrong, Director of the Cass County Health Department. “We’ve gone from 21 to 24 to 27, indicating the rate of increase appears to have slowed some.”

“Some of the new cases we’re getting are family members of people who’ve already tested positive, and that’s to be expected,” Armstrong said.

According to Armstrong, an environmental health inspector visited the JBS plant on Friday to look at the increased precautions that have been implemented, and was pleased with the steps JBS has put in place to slow the spread of the virus.

The addition of a drive-up respiratory clinic at Beardstown’s Elmer Hugh Taylor Clinic has played a key role by increasing the level of testing being done in the county.

The respiratory clinic, a joint venture of Springfield’s Medical Center in collaboration with Rushville’s Culbertson Memorial Hospital, opened on the Taylor Clinic campus April 22, and offers drive-up COVID-19 testing for those experiencing virus symptoms.

“ Last week, we had only tested 55 people, now we’ve tested more than 190.”

Armstrong said those individuals testing positive are being placed on home isolation and the health department maintains contact with those patients to monitor their condition and confirm they are, in fact, staying home.

“There’s no longer any doubt, the COVID-19 virus is in Cass County and it’s time to take it seriously,” Armstrong said. It’s time for people to start taking it seriously, to wear face masks and gloves and maintain social distancing.”