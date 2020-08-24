Cass County’s COVID rate highest in state

Body

Virginia – The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County over the weekend and three new cases Monday.

Cass County now has the highest case rate in the State of Illinois, at 2,362.72 cases per 100,000.

The new cases include a male under the age of 10, two males in their teens, a female in her teens, three females in their 20s, a male in his 30s, and two males in their 50s. They have been notified and instructed to isolate at home; close contacts have also been notified and instructed to quarantine

The county’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 292. The total number recovered is 245 with 11 deaths. One person remains hospitalized.

“It is up to all of us to take personal responsibility to reduce the spread,” the Cass County Health Department said in a news release. “Our businesses and schools will continue to struggle as long as we have widespread virus in our communities. Wear a mask, wash your hands and stay home if you are sick!”