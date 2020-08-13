Cass County's COVID count edges up by 7

Body

Virginia- The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County Thursday. The positive cases include two females in their teens, a male in his 20s, two females in their 20s, a male in his 30s, and a female in her 30s. Three of the positive cases are part of an outbreak at a long-term care facility. The positive cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home; close contacts have also been notified and instructed to quarantine.

Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 249. The total number recovered is 194, with 11 deceased. One person remains hospitalized.

"Let’s all work together to slow the spread of this virus," a Cass County Health Department statement reads. "Wear your mask, wash your hands, and stay home if you, or someone in your household, is sick."