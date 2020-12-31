Cass County reports more COVID cases

Body

Virginia- The Cass County Health Department reported nine new cases of Covid in Cass County Thursday. On Wednesday the department reported 20 new cases.

All new cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home. CCHD is in the process of notifying close contacts with instructions on quarantine. None of the new cases are associated with any long-term care facility; they are all a result of community spread transmission.

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 1,610. The active case count is at 121. The total number recovered is 1,461, with 28 deceased. There are three cases currently hospitalized.

The Cass County Health Department would like to wish residents a safe and healthy new year. Please remain vigilant and reduce Covid-19 spread. Maintain social distance, wear a mask when in public, wash your hands frequently, and stay home if you or someone in your home feels sick. They urge residents to take all appropriate measures to stop the spread.

The Cass County Health Department will be closed on New Year’s Day. They resume normal business hours on Monday, January 4.