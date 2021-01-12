Cass County reports 7 new COVID cases

Body

Virginia- The Cass County Health Department reported seven new cases of Covid-19 Tuesday. All new cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home. CCHD is in the process of notifying close contacts with instructions on quarantine. One of the new cases is associated with a Cass County long-term care facility; the remaining six are a result of community spread transmission.

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 1733. The active case count is at 77. The total number recovered is 1626, with 30 deceased. Three cases are currently hospitalized.

Cass County Health Department reminds residents to remain vigilant and reduce Covid-19 spread by maintaining social distance, wearing a mask when in public, washing hands frequently, and staying home if you or someone in your home feels sick.