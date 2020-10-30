Cass County reports 7 new cases

Body

Virginia-The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County Thurday. The new positives include a female under 10, three females in their 50s, two females in their 60s, and a male in his 60s. All new cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home; close contacts have also been notified and instructed to quarantine.

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 475. The active case count is at 19, with 118 individuals on quarantine. The total number recovered is 445, with eleven deceased. One case still remains hospitalized.

Cass County Health Department reminds residents to remain vigilant and reduce COVID-19 spread by maintaining social distance, wearing a mask when in public, washing hands frequently, and staying home if you feel sick.