Cass County reports 29 more COVID cases

Virginia- The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 29 new cases of Covid 19 in Cass County Friday. All new cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home. CCHD is in the process of notifying close contacts with instructions on quarantine. None of the new cases are associated with any long-term care facility. They are all a result of community spread transmission.

CCHD is retracting a reported case from Thursday in a 72-year-old male. Upon investigation of the case, it was found that he actually resides in a neighboring county. Taking this into consideration, Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 1,309. The active case count is at 254. The total number recovered is 1,029, with 26 deceased. There are 5 cases currently hospitalized.