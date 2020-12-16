Cass County reports 27 more COVID cases

Body

Virginia- The Cass County Health Department reported 27 new cases of Covid in Cass County on Wednesday. All new cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home. CCHD is in the process of notifying close contacts with instructions on quarantine. None of the new cases are associated with any long-term care facility; they are all a result of community spread transmission.

CCHD is retracting a reported case from yesterday in a 46-year-old female. Upon further investigation of the case, it was found that she had already tested positive in recent weeks and has already been counted as a case. Taking this into consideration, Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 1,401. The active case count is at 213. The total number recovered is 1,161, with 27 deceased. There are 5 cases currently hospitalized.