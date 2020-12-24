Cass County reports 11 new cases

Body

Virginia- The Cass County Health Department reported 11 new cases of Covid in Cass County Thursday. All new cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home; close contacts have also been notified and instructed to quarantine. None of the new cases are associated with any long-term care facility; they are all a result of community spread transmission.

CCHD is retracting one case that was reported Wednesday. Upon further investigation, it was found that a case reported in a 1-year-old was incorrectly assigned to Cass County. That case has been transferred to a neighboring county where the individual resides. Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 1,507. The active case count is at 108. The total number recovered is 1,371, with 28 deceased. There are 3 cases currently hospitalized.

The Cass County Health Department would like to wish the community a very happy holiday and remind residents to remain vigilant and reduce Covid-19 spread. Maintain social distance, wear a mask when in public, wash your hands frequently, and stay home if you or someone in your home feels sick. They urge residents to take all appropriate measures to stop the spread.

The Cass County Health Department will be closed on Christmas day. It will be open for normal hours on Monday, December 28.