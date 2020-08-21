Cass County remains on State’s COVID warning list

Body

Virginia– For the fourth consecutive week, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has classified Cass County as a ‘warning’ county, identified as having signs of increased risk of COVID transmission in the community.

“This is alarming to both local and state officials as it means that in spite of testing availability to all residents and continued encouragement for our community members to change behaviors, we aren’t seeing the improvements we need,” according to a press release from the Cass County Health Department. “In the past week, we have seen regions of our state being put under more stringent guidelines to control the spread of the virus. The justification for those stricter guidelines was identified using the same metrics that Cass County is struggling with.

“It is up to all of us to take personal responsibility to reduce the spread. The reality is that our livelihoods have been heavily impacted by COVID. Without an adequate response from all of us as a community, we may find Cass County impacted even further. Now is the time to get this under control!”

On Friday, the IDPH confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County. The cases include a female under the age of 10, a male in his 20s, a male in his 30s, and a female in her 50s. They have been notified and instructed to isolate at home; close contacts have also been notified and instructed to quarantine

Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 282. The total number recovered is 228 with 11 deceased. One person remains hospitalized.