Virginia- The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County Friday. The positive cases include two males in their 20s, a female in her 20s, and a female in her 40s. The positive cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home; close contacts have also been notified and instructed to quarantine.

Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 253. The total number recovered is 204, with 11 deceased. One person remains hospitalized.

Cass County remains in the “orange” warning level again this week. The new cases per 100,000 is 237 (goal under 50), and the test positivity rate is 8.2% (goal under 8%; the State as a whole is at 4.1%). “The continued rise in new cases puts ourselves, our families, and our neighbors at risk,” according to a Cass County Health Department statement. “It also endangers the livelihood of our small businesses, and could impact the reopening of our schools. Let’s all work together to slow the spread of this virus. Wear your mask, wash your hands, and stay home if you, or someone in your household, is sick.”