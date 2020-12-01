Cass County COVID cases increase another 31

Body

Virginia- The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 31 new cases of Covid 19 in Cass County Tuesday. New cases include four males under 10, two females under 10, one male in his teens, three females in their teens, four males in their 20s, three females in their 20s, four males in their 30s, one female in her 430s, one male in his 40s, one female in her 50s, two males in their 60s, four females in their 60s, and one female in her 90s. All new cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home. CCHD is in the process of notifying close contacts with instructions on quarantine. None of Tuesday’s cases are associated with any long-term care facility. They are all a result of community spread transmission.

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 1,032. The active case count is at 168. The total number recovered is 840, with 24 deceased. There are 3 cases currently hospitalized.