Cass back on state's COVID warning list

Virginia-The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County Friday. Positive cases included a female in her 50s and a female in her 60s. Both new cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home; close contacts have also been notified and instructed to quarantine.

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 426. The total number recovered is 400, with eleven deceased. There is currently one case hospitalized

Cass County returns to the warning list this week for high positivity rates. "We have been on the state’s warning list for nine out of the last eleven weeks," according to the Cass County Health Department. "Our repeated presence on this list should remind us that we still have a lot of work to do as a county to decrease local cases of COVID. Good decisions must be made to reduce the risk of exposure and spread on our communities. Remember to wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick, and practice social distancing and mask wearing when you’re out in public."