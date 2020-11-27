Cass adds 133 COVID cases in past week

Body

The COVID-19 virus continues its unabated spread in Cass County with 133 new cases reported in the past

week. For the first time since the initial case was reported April 17, the weekly case count has topped the century

mark.

While the total case count has risen to 933, the number of active cases has actually decreased from 234 reported

on Nov. 17 to 215 reported Nov. 24. As of Tuesday, 696 county residents have recovered from the disease.

More troubling than the increased total case count, however, is the number of county residents who have been hospitalized or who have died in the past week. A week ago, the number of hospitalized patients stood at five,

while the number of COVID-related deaths reported was 18.

This week the number of hospitalized patients stands at 9 as of Tuesday, while the death toll has increased to 22.

The latest reports also mark the first time the county has seen a significant increase in the number of hospitalized

patients and the number of COVID-related deaths in the same week.

“What happens in the next week is going to be critical,” said Teresa Armstrong, Cass County Health Department

administrator. “With families and friends gathering for Thanksgiving, if people didn't take the appropriate precautions,

our local healthcare system could be overwhelmed by Christmas or New Year’s,” she said. “It’s not a matter of hospitals having enough beds or space,” she said. “It will be more of a matter of the hospitals being able to provide enough staffing to accommodate the patient load.”

At Rushville’s Culbertson Hospital, spokesperson Molly Sorrells said right now it’s a “business as usual

approach.” According to Mrs. Sorrells, Culbertson normally transfers its COVID-19 cases to other area hospitals like Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville, or Memorial Medical Center, or St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

As the case counts rise, and the ability to provide care decreases at places like Memorial or St. Johns, then hospitals like Culbertson will eventually have to pick up some of the overflow. “Our doctors, nurses and staff are already working to address that scenario,” Sorrells said.

The real issue, however, may not be the number of hospital beds available, but the number of nurses, technicians and staff members available to provide care.

Michael Leathers of Memorial Medical Center said both Memorial and Passavant Area Hospital have more than enough capacity to accommodate a surge in COVID-19 patients. “We have adequate capacity to treat COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients for both emergency and routine care needs. Plus, as part of Memorial Health System, Passavant works within our network to place patients where they can receive the appropriate level of care,” Leathers said.

“However, the real issue is not capacity but having enough caregivers to care for the patients who come to both Passavant and Memorial Medical Center if we don’t bring this surge under control. To that end, it’s vital for the community to help us by wearing their masks consistently, practicing social distancing, washing their hands and canceling holiday gatherings with their families and friends to protect those we love.”