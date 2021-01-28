Another COVID-related death reported in Cass County

Body

Virginia- The Cass County Health Department has announced another death linked to Covid in a Cass County resident. It is the 32nd Covid-related death in Cass County.

The Cass County Health Department repor eight new cases of Covid-19 Thursday. All new cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home; close contacts have also been notified and instructed to quarantine.

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 1830. The active case count is at 53. The total number recovered is 1745, with 32 deceased. One case remains hospitalized.

Cass County Health Department reminds residents to remain vigilant and reduce Covid-19 spread by maintaining social distance, wearing a mask when in public, washing hands frequently, and staying home if you or someone in your home feels sick. We urge our residents to take all appropriate measures to stop the spread.