Another COVID death reported in Cass County

Virginia- The Cass County Health Department has announced another COVID-related death over the weekend. A 77-year-old male who had been hospitalized passed away on Sunday. This is the 24th COVID-related death in Cass County.

Cases from the weekend beginning November 26 and including November 30 have been released. The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County. New cases include one male under 10, one male in his teens, four females in their teens, two males in their 20s, eight females in their 20s, four males in their 30s, 10 females in their 30s, six males in their 40s, three females in their 40s, one male in his 50s, four females in their 50s, one male in his 60s, three females in their 60s, two males in their 70s, three females in their 70s, and one male in his 80s. All new cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home.

CCHD is in the process of notifying close contacts with instructions on quarantine. None of the cases are associated with any long-term care facility. They are all a result of community spread transmission.

Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 1,001. The active case count is at 155. The total number recovered is 822, with 24 deceased. There are 3 cases currently hospitalized.