Another 10 COVID cases reported in Cass

Virginia –The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County Thursday. The cases include a females in her teens, a male in his 30s, a male in his 40s, a female in her 50s, two males in their 60s, two females in their 60s, a male in his 80s, and a female in her 80s. Two of are part of an outbreak at a long term care facility.

The county’s overall COVID case count is now at 278. The total number recovered is 224, with 11 deceased One person remains hospitalized.