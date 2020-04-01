About 20 percent of family resource centers closed

The Illinois Department of Human Services is closing 61 facilities designed to be “one-stop” hubs for individuals and families to receive job services, medical assistance, budget help and food stamps, it announced Monday in response to social distancing guidelines to slow the spread of novel coronavirus in the state.

The 14 Family Community Resource Centers remaining open will have 30 percent to 50 percent fewer personnel, with the remaining workforce operating remotely.

Department Secretary Grace Hou is also transitioning at least 80 in-person local office caseworkers into Access Benefits Electronically agents, adding to the existing call center staffers.

According to a news release, the Human Services Department’s goal is to keep as few resource centers open to in-person benefits as possible.

“This is not a decision we made lightly,” Hou said in a statement. “However, we have to balance the urgent needs of residents facing hunger and poverty with extremely serious public health directives.”

Those who regularly take advantage of those benefits offered at resource centers should do so online at ABE.illinois.gov or by calling 1-833-2-FIND-HELP.