141 new COVID-19 deaths in state reported Thursday

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois health officials on Thursday reported another 141 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours along with 2,563 new cases as 13,200 tests were completed in that span.

The total deaths linked to the virus grew to 2,355 in the state, with 52,918 confirmed cases. A total of 269,867 tests have been completed, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Gov. JB Pritzker said the state now has 177 testing facilities across the state, up from 112 last Friday. Illinois has met its goal of testing at least 10,000 people for the virus daily for seven days.

“Testing, tracing and (personal protective equipment) are key to our ability to reopen our economy and keep people safe,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker also noted that modifications to the state’s stay-at-home order will take effect Friday.

Some state parks will open, golf will be allowed under certain guidelines, and retail stores can reopen to take orders online, over the phone and to offer delivery or curbside pickup. Elective surgeries will also resume in some areas and garden centers will open under strict social distancing guidelines.

Adults and children over the age of two will be required to wear facemasks in public beginning Friday as well.

“All these changes represent a shift in our approach to COVID-19, a shift made possible by the millions of Illinoisans who have stepped up by staying home and keeping each other safe,” Pritzker said.