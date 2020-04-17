Worker at Beardstown business tests positive for COVID-19

The Cass County Health Department (CCHD) learned Friday that a staff member at a major Beardstown employer tested positive for COVID-19. While this employee is not a Cass County resident, CCHD recognizes that this case could have the potential to expose many Cass County residents to the virus. This individual received a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis on April 17.

The positive individual is currently at home and in daily communication with their local public health for support in remaining isolated so as not to risk spread to other community members. The Cass County Health Department is working with state and local partners to complete contact investigations to notify close contacts of this case of their need to quarantine and monitor symptoms.

The Cass County Health Department would like to remind communities to continue to practice social distancing by minimizing trips out of the home. If you are sick, stay home and contact your medical provider if symptoms aren’t improving after three days.