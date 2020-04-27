Home

Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Cass County

Mon, 04/27/2020 - 17:55 Casscounty2

    Virginia- The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County residents Monday, according to the Cass County Health Department (CCHD).
    The newest cases include a female in her 20s and a male in his 50s. These individuals have been notified and are in isolation at their homes.  Contact investigations are underway to identify close contacts and give instructions on quarantine. CCHD staff are in daily communications with cases and contacts to monitor symptoms and provide support.
    The Cass County Health Department reminds everyone to stay home, practice good hand hygiene, and wear a cloth facemask when in public.

