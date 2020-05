Body

Virginia- The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County. The first case is a male in his 40s who has isolated and is recovering from home. The second case is a female in her 40s who is currently hospitalized.

Cass County’s COVID-19 case count is 67. Seven of Cass County’s cases have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The total of recovered COVID-19 cases stands at 38.