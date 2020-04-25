Three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Cass

Virginia- The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County residents. This brings Cass County’s tally to 21 total cases.

Saturday’s results include a female in her 30s, a female in her 40s, and a female in her 50s. These residents have been contacted and are receiving daily communications from the health department to monitor symptoms while they remain isolated. All close contacts of Cass County cases are also contacted and monitored daily while they quarantine at home.

The best way that Cass County residents can protect themselves from COVID-19 is by adopting behaviors that reduce their personal risk, according to the Cass County Health Department. This means staying at home at all times if possible. When individuals are in public, they should be wearing a mask while also allowing a minimum distance of six feet from their closest neighbor.