Ten Cass residents test negative for COVID-19

While COVID-19 virus cases have been reported in the three counties that border Cass County to the east and south, as of Tuesday morning still no cases have been reported locally.

“We expect that will likely change at some point in the future,” said Andrew England of the Cass County Health Department.

So far, 16 Cass County residents have been tested for the virus, with 10 of the tests reporting negative results.

The results of six tests have not yet been received. “Right now, it’s taking 2-3 days to get test results back,” England said.

Currently, the testing protocol established by the Illinois Department of Public Health requires a patient to be exhibiting symptoms that would likely result in the patient being immediately admitted to the hospital.

“Basically, IDPH is asking medical professionals to rule out almost any other possible causes like the flu, a cold or allergies, before doing a test for COVID-19.”

Though tests can be done through the county health department, England said any of the medical providers in the county can do the testing.

The health department is notified anytime a test is conducted so they can track the results.

“Right now we’re trying to concentrate testing on people who live in group homes or nursing homes,” England said, “because in those cases, one positive test result could quickly become many.”

England urged county residents in search of local information on the county’s COVID-19 status to visit the health department’s web page at https://www.casscohealth.org.

“Right now, even though we have had no reported cases in Cass County, we believe it’s in people’s best interest to act as though there are active cases here and take the precautions necessary to limit its spread,” England said.