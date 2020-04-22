Seventh COVID-19 case in Cass reported

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed Wednesday another case of COVID-19 in a Cass County resident. This represents the seventh case as numbers continue to grow since being notified of the first Cass County case late last week.

The new case is a female in her 20s. She is currently recovering at home in isolation. Public Health officials have been in contact with the case to provide support and guidance while identifying close contacts that will self-quarantine at home.

CCHD urges all residents to take seriously the risk of this virus in our communities. Stay home when possible and cover your face using a cloth facemask anytime you must leave the house for essentials.