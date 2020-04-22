Home

Seventh COVID-19 case in Cass reported

Wed, 04/22/2020 - 16:40 Casscounty2

    The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed Wednesday another case of COVID-19 in a Cass County resident. This represents the seventh case as numbers continue to grow since being notified of the first Cass County case late last week.
    The new case is a female in her 20s. She is currently recovering at home in isolation. Public Health officials have been in contact with the case to provide support and guidance while identifying close contacts that will self-quarantine at home.
    CCHD urges all residents to take seriously the risk of this virus in our communities.  Stay home when possible and cover your face using a cloth facemask anytime you must leave the house for essentials.  

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith: Easter is God’s Greatest Gift

   Right off the bat, I would like to make a confession/acknowledgement: I have spent an inordinate amount of time in this space this month writing about new life, in light of Jesus’ Resurrection.

Focus on Faith: Let’s take the time to linger on Easter for a while
Focus on Faith: It’s Holy Week - Time to celebrate the risen Jesus
Focus on Faith: This will end, God still reigns

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2020

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers