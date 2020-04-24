Seven additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Cass County

Virginia- The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed seven additional cases of COVID-19 in Cass County residents. Friday’s numbers bring the total of Cass County cases to 18.

Friday’s cases include a female in her teens, a male in his 30s, a female in her 30s, a male in his 40s, a female in her 40s, and a male in his 50s. These residents are currently isolated at home, according to the Cass County Health Department. An additional case, a male in his 30s, is in the hospital listed as stable.

All contacts of these residents are in the process of being contacted and will be instructed to self-quarantine. All contacts of Cass County cases are monitored daily via phone communications for symptoms.

The Cass County Health Department again requests that residents stay home and only leave the house for essentials. If a trip out of the house must be made, protect your community and yourself by wearing a cloth facemask.