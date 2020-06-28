Second COVID-related death reported in Cass County

Body

Virginia - The Cass County Health Department has reported the county’s second COVID-related death. A 92-year-old female, who was among those at a long term care facility outbreak, died Saturday, June 27.

The Illinois Department of Public Health Sunday confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County, all residing at a long term care facility. The cases include a female in her 70s, a male in his 80s, two females in their 80s, and two females in their 90s who are all isolated in that facility. Close contacts have been identified, contacted, and given instructions on quarantine.

There was one additional long term care facility staff member who lives outside of Cass County who also tested positive.

Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 129. The total number recovered is at 79. There are currently none hospitalized.

The county's first death was an 82-year-old male who died June 24. This individual was a part of the outbreak at the long-term care facility.