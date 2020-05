Body

Virginia- The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Cass County. The patient, a female in her 30s, is isolated at home. The Cass County Health Department has identified close contacts and given instructions on quarantine.

Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 68 The total number of recovered cases is now at 64. There is one active case currently hospitalized.