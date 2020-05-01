One new COVID-19 case reported in Cass County

Virginia- The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Cass County. The case is a female in her 40s who is isolated at her home. The Cass County Health Department has been in touch with the case and is currently locating contacts to give instructions on quarantining at home. Cass County Health department will monitor all contacts daily to identify any symptoms that could be COVID-related.

This case brings Cass County’s total case count to 36.

The Cass County Health Department encourages the community to continue social distancing efforts and avoid unnecessary risk of contact to COVID-19 by staying at home.