Home

One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Cass

Thu, 05/07/2020 - 20:49 Casscounty2

    Virginia- The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in a Cass County, a male in his 30s.  The patient is isolated at home. The Cass County Health Department has interviewed the case to identify close contacts and will monitor all cases and contacts daily to identify any symptoms that could be COVID related.  Thursday’s results bring Cass County’s confirmed case count to 50.
    The Cass County Health Department reminds residents to continue protecting themselves by social distancing and staying home whenever possible.

 

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith: The most important question

    There are many topics that we could address in this crazy month of May, everything from coronavirus to rising unemployment to the 2020 election...

Focus on Faith: In spite of COVID-19, the best is yet to come
Focus on Faith: Easter is God’s Greatest Gift
Focus on Faith: Let’s take the time to linger on Easter for a while

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2020

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers