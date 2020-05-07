One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Cass

Virginia- The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in a Cass County, a male in his 30s. The patient is isolated at home. The Cass County Health Department has interviewed the case to identify close contacts and will monitor all cases and contacts daily to identify any symptoms that could be COVID related. Thursday’s results bring Cass County’s confirmed case count to 50.

The Cass County Health Department reminds residents to continue protecting themselves by social distancing and staying home whenever possible.