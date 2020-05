Body

Virginia- The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Cass County. This most recent case is a male in his 60s who is currently hospitalized. The Cass County Health Department has interviewed close contacts of the case and given instructions on quarantine.

Cass County’s COVID-19 case count is 65. Six have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. The total of recovered COVID-19 cases stands at 34.