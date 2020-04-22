Home

JBS — UFCW Local 431 agree to pay raise, enhanced safety measures for workers

Wed, 04/22/2020 - 16:01 Casscounty2

  Workers at the JBS plant in Beardstown will benefit from a temporary pay raise and improved safety precautions during the coronavirus pandemic.
  In a press release dated Sunday, the United Food and Commercial Workers Union announced an agreement with JBS that will increase pay by $4 per hour and call for increased safety measures through May 30 for the 2,200 workers it represents at the local plant. The pay hike will be in addition to the $600 bonus the company previously announced.
  Further, employees are to have increased access to enhanced personal protection equipment like masks, gloves and face shields.
  JBS will also be installing plexiglass shields in areas of the plant where social distancing is not possible.
  Expanded break rooms and cafeterias inside the plant will allow workers better opportunities to maintain social distancing.
  Enhanced cleaning in common areas will further strengthen safety measures.

