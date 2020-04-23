Home

Four more COVID-19 cases in Cass County

Thu, 04/23/2020 - 18:54 Casscounty2

    The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County residents. Thursday’s numbers bring the total of Cass County cases to 11.
    The newly diagnosed cases consist of two females in their 40s, a female in her 50s, and a male in his 20s.  All four of these cases are isolated at home and will remain in daily communications with public health staff. The Cass County Health Department (CCHD) has identified all close contacts of these cases and are contacting them to give instructions on home quarantine.  
    CCHD expects that confirmed cases will continue to go up in the coming days and weeks. Testing has become more readily available in the local communities through multiple drive-through testing sites for individuals who are symptomatic.
    All residents need to respect the potential spread of this virus and practice behaviors to minimize their risks, according to the CCHD.  This means staying home and wearing a face covering anytime you must go out in public for essentials.

 

 

