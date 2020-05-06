Five more COVID-19 cases in Cass reported Wednesday

Virginia- The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed five additional cases of COVID-19 in Cass County. These cases include a female in her 20s, two males in their 30s, and two males in their 40s, all isolated at their homes.

The Cass County Health Department has interviewed these cases to identify close contacts. The health department will continue to monitor all cases and contacts daily to identify any symptoms that could be COVID related.

Wednesday’s results bring Cass County’s confirmed case count to 49. Currently two of them are hospitalized.

The Cass County Health Department reminds the public to practice social distancing to reduce the spread of the virus in Cass County.