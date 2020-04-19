Home

First COVID-19 case in Cass County reported

Sun, 04/19/2020 - 13:39 Casscounty2

    The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in a Cass County resident. This is the first case involving a Cass County resident.
    The individual testing positive is recovering at home and communicating with Cass County Health Department (CCHD) for support in remaining isolated and minimizing risk to other community members. CCHD is currently in the process of completing contact investigations to notify close contacts of their need to quarantine and monitor symptoms.
    CCHD reminds communities to continue to practice social distancing by minimizing trips out of the home. If sick, stay home. If one must go out in public, use cloth face coverings to reduce the spread of this virus. 

