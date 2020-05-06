Dot Foods furloughs some Cass employees

In an effort to keep its Mt. Sterling facility free of the COVID-19 virus, Dot Foods has furloughed those employees who share a residence with JBS employees.

Matt Holt, Vice President of Human Resources for Dot Foods, confirmed the action Tuesday morning.

“As an employer, we try to be empathetic with all employers, large or small, who are trying to deal with this issue,” Holt said. “Our number one priority is the health and safety of our work force,” he said. “When we became aware of the COVID-19 outbreak in Cass County, it became apparent we had a number of employees who lived under the same roof with employees at JBS. We took this step out of an abundance of caution to try and keep our workforce safe.”

Holt said Dot Foods is currently requiring health screening and temperature checks of all employees reporting for work. Additionally, they have made protective masks available for all their employees and, depending on the work area, mandatory for some.

“Right now we have no employees that have tested positive for COVID-19 that we’re aware of, and we’re trying to keep it that way,” Holt said.