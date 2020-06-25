COVID-related death reported in Cass County

Body

Virginia- Cass County’s first COVID- related death has been reported.

The Cass County Health Department (CCHD) reported that an 82-year-old male died late Wednesday night. This individual was a part of an outbreak at a Cass County long-term care facility.

The Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County. Theses cases include three males in their 20s who are all patients isolated at home. Close contacts have been identified, contacted, and given instructions on quarantine.

On Wednesday the Department of Public Health confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County. These cases included a female in her 30s and a male in his 80s, both associated with the outbreak at the long-term care facility, one as an employee and one as a resident.

The CCHD has learned that a case that was initially reported as a Cass County case on June 23 is actually a resident of a neighboring county.

Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 123. The total number recovered is at 76. There are currently no cases hospitalized.