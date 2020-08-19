COVID halts classroom instruction at A-C Central

Body

A-C Central students were making plans to return to the classroom Friday but those plans changed when it was learned Wednesday that several teachers and staff have been in close contact with a probable COVID-positive case.

“We are going remote (learning) until further notice,” Superintendent Tim Page said.

As of Wednesday morning, Page said that nine persons, which includes teachers and key support personnel, had been notified of being in contact with a possible COVID case.

“They have to quarantine which leaves me with too many holes to fill and I cannot have in-person instruction until that is cleared up,” Page said.

As has been the case for school districts since the beginning of the pandemic, things change quickly. The current situation now forces A-C teachers and staff, who were preparing for in-class instruction to begin in two days, to revise their teaching methods.

“We’re ready to switch over,” Page said. “We didn’t want to but we’re ready to go.”

The next steps will be to distribute equipment, supplies and materials to students and get directions from teachers for the remote learning process to begin.

Page said it’s hard to speculate when students will be back in the classroom, could be Labor Day or could be January.

Lunches will be available for students from 11:30-12:30 at each building as they were this past spring.

A-C Central’s student enrollment last year was 450.