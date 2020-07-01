COVID-19 outbreak puts Cass County on the map

Body

With five deaths and more than 50 cases now associated with a COVID-19 outbreak at a local nursing home, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has identified Cass County as the only county in the state with an increased risk of the fast-spreading virus.

The virus reportedly claimed the life of an 82-year-old male patient at the nursing home June 24, and that of a 92-year-old female patient on June 27. Three more deaths linked with the nursing home outbreak were reported July 1.

The county’s rise in positive cases in the last two weeks is nearly triple the acceptable rate of increase, according to a press release issued June 26.

The county’s per capita positive test rate currently ranks it 9th out of 102 counties in the state.

The county had recorded 80 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus as of June 18, with 74 cases listed as recovered. Since then, the numbers have skyrocketed to 131 positive cases while the recovered total has only risen to 90.

Though the health department initially had not named the nursing home facility involved, the Star-Gazette independently confirmed the outbreak occurred at the Walker Nursing Home in Virginia.

Since June 18, 49 of the positive cases reported in Cass County have been linked to the outbreak at the Walker Nursing Home in Virginia. Currently 19 staff members and 30 patients in the nursing home have been affected.

According to the health department, all of the patients testing positive for the disease have been isolated in the nursing home, while staff members and their associated close contacts have been given quarantine instructions.

The health department will be re-testing this week all staff members and residents who have previously tested negative, according to Health Department Director Teresa Armstrong. “That testing will be re-done every 3-7 days until we’re sure there are no new cases in the facility.”

Armstrong said there have been some family staff whose family members have tested positive for the virus and very few cases have been detected that are not related to the nursing home outbreak.

Even though nearly all new cases have been connected in some way to the nursing home outbreak, Armstrong cautions Cass residents not to be complacent and to continue exercising all due cautions.

“People need to continue wearing face masks or facial covering of some kind, practice social distancing and keep washing their hands frequently,” she said. “This isn’t going to go away anytime soon.”