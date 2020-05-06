COVID-19 cases still rising in Cass

Cass County’s number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow.

After reporting its first positive test result on April 17, the Cass County total now stands at 44, placing it ahead of larger counties like Morgan, McDonough and Adams.

“Some of the new cases are persons who came in for testing because a family member of someone they live with has tested positive,” according to Teresa Armstrong, Director of the Cass County Health Department.

The county’s 44 positive cases also ranks Cass among the top 11 counties with the highest per capita infection rate, according to Western Illinois University’s COVID-19 Awareness Dashboard that statistically tracks the disease across the state. Only Warren County, ranked 5th statewide and home to the Farmland meat packing plant in Monmouth, has a higher per capita rate in western Illinois. Warren county is currently reporting more than 80 COVID-19 cases.

Of the 44 cases reported in Cass County, 39 cases have been detected in the Beardstown 62618 zip code. The majority of the county’s cases have been JBS employees, according to multiple independent sources.

Nearly 160 Cass County residents were in some degree of quarantine or isolation as of Monday.

“I can’t tell you the exact number because it fluctuates as people move into or out of various stages of isolation. If they’re newly diagnosed, they need to spend at least 7 days in isolation and have at least three days that are symptom free before they come off the list,” Armstrong said. Thus far, fewer than 10 of 42 testing positive for the virus have required hospitalization. “Being ranked in the top 10, in this case, isn’t something we want to be,” Armstrong said. “That’s why we need to stress to people if you don’t feel well stay home. Don’t immediately chalk this up as a seasonal cold or allergy. If the symptoms last more that a couple of days, go get checked.”

“But if you need to be out, wear a mask, cover your coughs and sneezes and maintain your social distancing.”

“Stay in today so we can all be out tomorrow,” she concluded.

In a related issue, the drive-up respiratory screening clinic being jointly operated by Springfield’s Memorial Medical Center and Rushville’s Culbertson Memorial Hospital was expected to close on Wednesday. During its two-week run the clinic tested 206 patients.